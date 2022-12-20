Thunder Bay – Police have arrested and charged a local man with attempted murder following a serious assault that occurred at northside apartment Monday evening.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 300 block of St. Vincent Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 following reports of an incident involving a weapon in progress.

When police entered the apartment, they located an injured male. The victim’s injuries appeared consistent with a serious and recent assault.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim had become involved in an argument with another male that was known to him. The confrontation became physical and the victim was attacked with an edged weapon.

While police were containing the scene, they located the accused nearby just after 7:50 p.m. and arrested him without further incident.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

A scene and a police presence remain in the area.

Stephen Byron KELLY, 46, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Attempted Murder

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.