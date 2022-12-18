THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Jared BELMORE, a 23-years-old male.

Jared BELMORE was last seen on December 17th, 2022 in the 200 block of Cameron Street.

Jared BELMORE is described as an Indigenous male, 5’8″ tall with a thin build. He has light complexion, short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “JB” on the right side of his neck and a tattoo of a coloured feather on his forearm.

Jared BELMORE was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red and black pajama pants, a navy blue winter coat and brown boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.