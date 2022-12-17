Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. The cold spot in the region at -17.0 °C is in Sandy Lake recorded at the airport.

Thunder Bay

Snow flurries are forecast for Saturday. Wind will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 4 this morning.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -5 at 6:00 am in Fort Frances. Snow flurries are forecast for this morning. Winds are northwest at 20 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 this morning. Snow flurries this morning. Winds will be north 20 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sandy Lake

It is -17, the coldest in Ontario this morning. Periods of snow with 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature steady near minus 16. Wind chill near minus 27.

Tonight will see periods of light snow with an added two centimetres forecast. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.