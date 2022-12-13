THUNDER BAY – Sports – This Sunday, December 18 at 11:00 am, the Thunder Bay Dive Club will host Molly Carlson, former Thunder Bay Dive Club member and one of Team Canada’s Elite National Team High Divers alongside her partner Aidan Heslop for a high dive demonstration at the Canada Games Complex.

“I am so honoured and excited to return to where it all started,” said Molly Carlson. “Thunder Bay diving club, you gave me a supportive community to achieve my dreams from day 1. I can officially say that I am living my dream and cannot wait to come back and show my community some new skills. To meet and greet with so many people who supported what might have sounded like an unrealistic dream back in 2008, will be so heartwarming. I hope to inspire the next generation of dreamers from Thunder Bay on this visit.”

“Thunder Bay! I’ve heard so much about this city and cannot wait to visit my girlfriend’s hometown,” said Aidan Heslop. “Molly and I met on tour living our athletic dreams. To be able to visit her beginnings and show the world how hard we’ve been working is very exciting.”

The event, hosted by the Thunder Bay Dive Club with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, will feature a high dive demonstration, a talk and question / answer session, and local diver participation. The Thunder Bay Dive Club is inviting the community to this exciting event free of charge.

Molly Carlson is a 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Silver Medalist and former Thunder Bay Dive Club diver. She will be joined by Aidan Heslop, a British diver and high diver who competed in the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. The two divers travel the world showcasing their skill in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The Thunder Bay Diving Club (TBDC) is a not-for-profit organization promoting physical fitness and the sport of springboard and platform diving to the Thunder Bay community since 1982. TBDC offers programs for people of all ages and abilities; from 6 years of age to senior national athletes and adults.