With the European Aquatics Championships coming to an end on August 21st and British divers Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix winning two gold medals at the tournament, we suspect there will be a surge in the popularity of women’s diving. Even though diving in a pool and diving in open water are very different, here are a few pieces of tech diving gear all beginner divers need with them if they’re going to enjoy taking up the sport in open water.

What Equipment Do You Need To Dive In Open Water?

#1: Diving Watch

A crucial piece of tech diving gear that you need if you are going to take up open water diving is a diving watch. Diving watches have a water resistance of around 300 meters or 980 feet, although technology is allowing diving watches to go much deeper. It’s important to keep track of how long you are underwater, and every watch comes with luminescent minute markers. Another beneficial aspect of a diving watch is that it’s pragmatic for other purposes, too.

According to ExpressVPN’s article on constructing a survival kit, for example, diving watches also don’t need to be charged, which is an advantage over digital watches and smartwatches. Some also have in-built compass bezels, which help when orienteering in the water. When you’re diving in open water, you’re exploring unmarked and unfamiliar terrain, and if you can’t judge how long you’ve been diving for or the direction you’re moving in, your chances of survival and making it back to the shore decrease. That’s why diving watches are so essential for the survival of any beginner diver.

#2: Diving Knives

According to Koox Diving, diving knives are also essential in case of entanglement in a fishing line or net. Many open water divers also use these knives to tap on their tanks to get their fellow divers’ attention. They are excellent underwater tools, but it is a common misconception that you are supposed to attach diving knives to your calf. You don’t want to do this since the calf is not always accessible to reach in certain situations. Instead, experts suggest placing the diving knife in a BCD pocket, which you can buy for reasonable prices on Amazon. These pockets allow divers to carry their equipment, such as knives and waterproof cameras.

#3: Diving Lights

If you are planning on diving at night, you are going to want to carry a diving light with you. This will help you watch out for animals like sharks and stingrays, which prefer to hunt at night. It will also help you see which direction you are going during the dive. It’s important to remember that diving light batteries have a limited life span, so you don’t want to use them if you don’t need to. As per Simply Scuba’s post on using diving lights, you also want to look for a light that comes with a switch, so it’s easier to turn on and off rather than having to constantly cover the lens.

Recreational diving is an incredible sport that allows you to explore new worlds. Even though there are many steps that you have to take before actually getting in the water, such as obtaining your scuba license, it’s certainly worth the effort. When you do make the decision to recreationally dive, make sure you have all of the necessary equipment to ensure you are diving smart and safe, including buying diving knives, watches, and lights.