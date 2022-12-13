Thunder Bay – Weather – A Colorado Low is tracking into the region.

Snow will move into the area Wednesday afternoon. The weather service says that general snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres are possible by Friday evening.

Thunder Bay and areas to the north will mainly receive snow on Thursday and Friday. With lake enhancement from easterly flow, total snowfall amounts of 25 to 50 cm are possible by Friday morning for areas south of Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High plus 1.

Tonight Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies for Fort Frances. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Periods of light snow beginning after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Tuesday. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies for Sachigo this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.