THUNDER BAY – Platoon Chief Smallwood advises it was a busy time for firefighters over the past 24 hours.

At approximately 3:15 am TBFR responded to the report of a structural fire on the 200 block of Ambrose St. The first arriving pumper observed a light volume of smoke from the rear of the property while approaching the scene.

A garage at the rear of the structure was found to have a fire contained within its walls. The fire was quickly brought under control by the first arriving pumper crew with one charged hoseline.

Then thirty minutes later, at 03:45 a report of a possible structural fire was reported on the 100 block of Windemere Ave. N.

The first arriving pumper crew observed a large volume of smoke and flame coming from a garage located at the rear of the property. A second alarm was initiated, bring two additional pumpers and an aerial ladder to the scene. Multiple hand lines were utilized to bring the fire under control. Damage to the garage structure and contents was extensive including two vehicles.

It was quickly confirmed that the occupants were out of the adjacent home and exterior suppression efforts were initiated to bring the fire under control.

TBFR would like to remind everyone that working, and up to date smoke alarms save lives and to always keep exits clear and accessible.