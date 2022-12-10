DRYDEN – A pair of males face charges following a break and enter in Wabigoon. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment have arrested and charged the two individuals.

On the December 10, 2022 at approximately 7:24 a.m. officers received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business in the Hamlet of Wabigoon.

Officers attended the business and found that entry was made at the business by damaging a window. Once inside, a quantity of cigarettes and processed meats were removed.

A short time later, the persons were located and arrested. A quantity of stolen property was recovered in addition to a variety of controlled substances and stolen cheque books.

As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Cassioppee GERVAIS of Stanbridge East, Quebec and 25-year-old Martin OUZILLEAU of Granby, Quebec were charged with the following offences:

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – under $5000 – in Canada x 3

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on January 9, 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.