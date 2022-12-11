Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. It is -26.5 ° C at the Attawapiskat Airport which is the cold spot in the province.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 in Thunder Bay. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning is forecast. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with fog patches dissipating early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see cloudy skies today. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies today for Sachigo. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight clouds will continue. Winds light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.