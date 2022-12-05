Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Sachigo Lake

Bearskin Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Peawanuck

Fort Severn

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near -45 are expected tonight into Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.