Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Sachigo Lake
- Bearskin Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie
- Peawanuck
- Fort Severn
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
Wind chill values near -45 are expected tonight into Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.