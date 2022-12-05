Extreme Cold Warnings for Northern Ontario

By
NNL Weather Update
-
1773
Extreme Cold Warning

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

  • Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
  • Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
  • Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
  • Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
  • Sachigo Lake
  • Bearskin Lake
  • Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
  • Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
  • Webequie
  • Peawanuck
  • Fort Severn

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near -45 are expected tonight into Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.

