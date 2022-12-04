Thunder Bay – Weather – There are extreme Cold Warnings for Ontario Far North.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 12.

Fort Frances

It is -20 in Fort Frances to start Sunday. Increasing cloudiness is forecast with periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -20 under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Severn

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect.

Sunny skies for Sunday. Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 27. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes.