THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Krista KOSTAMO a 40-year-old female.

Krista was last seen on Thursday, December 01 at approximately 12:00 PM on the North side of the city.

Krista is described as:

Caucasian

5’5″ in height

Approximately 115 lbs

Thin build

Medium length light brown hair

Hazel eyes

and a fair complexion

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink sweater and black shoes. There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.