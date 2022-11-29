There are few car brands as stylish and desirable as Alfa Romeo. The iconic Italian manufacturer has a long history of producing some of the best-looking cars on the market and the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia is no exception. This post will take a closer look at the history of Alfa Romeo as well as what to expect with the stylish new Giulia.

The History

The Italian brand’s history dates back as far as 1906 with the name coming from Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili (Lombardy Automobile Factory Corporation) and Romeo being the surname of the entrepreneur that took charge in 1915. The company also vented into motor racing and still has an F1 team to this day. While Alfa Romeo is more of a cult brand in the UK, you will find them everywhere in Italy and this is partly because they are used by the police.

The New 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia

So, what about the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia? The vehicle has been given a sporty makeover along with several impressive tech upgrades to make this a highly desirable vehicle set for release in the first quarter of next year. The vehicle has been in production since 2016 with the saloon getting a slight upgrade in 2020 and now the most recent improvements will make it one of the most popular luxury sedans available.

Engine

The new and improved Alfa Romeo Giulia will only feature one engine – the 276bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that was available with the older model. The diesel engine will not be returning in the 2023 model. This is no issue, though, with the petrol engine providing a strong driving performance.

Exterior Changes

The Giulia has been given a slight facelift to give it a sportier look. This includes a new front-grille design along with upgraded LED headlights, which have adaptive features such as a glare-free high beam.

Onboard Tech

The most notable improvements are the onboard tech with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. The 2023 upgrade features a sleek 12.3-inch digital dash panel that can be changed to three different layouts, a premium stereo system perfect for music lovers and privacy glass.

Price

The price of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia has not yet been confirmed but it will likely exceed that of its predecessor, which has a £46,199 price tag. As such a large investment, you will want to make sure that you take out Alfa Romeo gap insurance. This will protect you in the event of a write-off by covering the gap between the insurance payout (the current market value) and the amount originally paid.