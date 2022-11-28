KENORA – NEWS – OPP in Kenora have a suspect in custody.

On November 27, 2022, in the early hours, members of the Kenora Detachment responded to a male yelling and smashing windows to a downtown building.

When Police arrived, they observed several large windows had been broken out and a male suspect still present who was arrested without incident.

As a result of the Police investigation a 29-year-old Kenora resident has been charged with Mischief over $5000 Sec 430(3) Criminal Code(CC) and Mischief under $5000 sec 430(4)CC.

The accused is set to appear in a Kenora court in January 2023.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.

