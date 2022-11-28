THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man, Ashton PAPAQUASH faces multiple drug-trafficking and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the city’s East End on Sunday.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit conducted a traffic stop of a sedan in the area of Christie Street and McTavish Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Upon further investigation, police found the passenger of the vehicle was in possession of a quantity of Cocaine, multiple bottles of pills, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and a non-firearm weapon.

The accused was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Ashton PAPAQUASH, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methylphenidate for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Concerta for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

He appeared in bail court on Monday, November 28, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.