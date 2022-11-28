THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Care Homes confirm that the COVID-19 outbreak previously declared at Southbridge Roseview has been updated to include Cheshire and Renaissance Units only, Primrose Unit has been resolved.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility. For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU Website.