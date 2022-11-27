Wainwright, Alta. – Over time package theft – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many people are ordering online has been a real problem.

“Porch Pirates” stealing Amazon and other packages is a well documented crime.

Yet it is not apparently just isolated to random criminals.

Wainwright RCMP, the Eastern Alberta District (EAD) Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), along with Postal Inspectors from Canada Post executed a search warrant on the evening of November 23, 2022, for a residence and vehicle belonging to a Canada Post employee.

A significant seizure of stolen property in excess of 500 deliverable items were recovered.

An employee of Canada Post from Wainwright, Alta has been arrested and released with undertaking and conditions to appear in Wainwright Provincial Court January 5, 2023. Criminal code charges have not been laid before the provincial court at this time.

The deliverable parcels have been returned to Canada Post for continuation in the delivery process to their intended destination.

Police and Canada Post offer tips to prevent mail theft.

Pick up your mail every day and as soon as possible after it has been delivered.

If you’re planning a holiday or are unable to retrieve your mail, have someone pick up your mail for you or use Canada Post’s Hold Mail service.

Deposit your outgoing mail close to the scheduled pickup time posted on the mailbox.

Avoid mailing cash, prepaid credit cards or gift cards

RCMP in EAD continue to work closely with our partners in Canada Post and other police agencies for this investigation into the offences of Theft from mail under $5,000 and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.