DRYDEN – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now laid a First Degree Murder charge against one of the previously accused persons charged in a 2018 homicide in Dryden.

Henry STONE-ARNOLD was last seen alive in the City of Dryden on August 8, 2018. Human remains were found on private property on Trist Road that were later identified as belonging to STONE-ARNOLD.

Investigators have now charged a third individual with First Degree Murder in the case. The accused cannot be named under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as the individual was under the age of 18 at the time of Henry STONE-ARNOLD’s death. The accused had previously been charged with:

Obstruct Justice, contrary to Section 139(2) of the Criminal Code

Utter Threats, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Accessory After the Fact (Murder), contrary to Section 240 of the Criminal Code

The accused is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Two other individuals were charged earlier this year with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235 of the Criminal Code

Committing Indignity to a Body, contrary to Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code

These two accused persons are now before the courts.

This investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, their local police service or – to remain anonymous – call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.