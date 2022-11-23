THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old Thunder Bay man with First-Degree Murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on the city’s north side last week.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022. When police arrived they located the body of a deceased adult male.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the ongoing investigation. As a result of their ongoing investigation, a male suspect was identified.

That suspect was located and taken into custody in the late afternoon hours of Tuesday, November 22nd.

A post-mortem examination of the victim was completed in Toronto. The victim has since been identified as Rusty James RUSSOW, 37, of Thunder Bay.

Travis Jacob LOON, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• First-Degree Murder

LOON appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.