SIOUX LOOKOUT – Investigators from the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are continuing their efforts to locate a missing woman.

Larhonda Miranda SHINGEBIS was last seen on November 5, 2022, in the area of Sturgeon River Road in Sioux Lookout. She was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes and was carrying a small black backpack with white writing on it.

Police are concerned for Larhonda’s well-being and are asking the public for assistance with her whereabouts. She is described as being:

– 31-years-old

– Indigenous

– 165 cm (5’5″) tall

– Approximately 160 pounds (72.5 kgs) with a medium build

– Dark hair, which is usually in a bun

Police are asking residents of Sioux Lookout and the surrounding communities to check their property, outbuildings, and sheds for any sign of Larhonda.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service to provide details. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca.