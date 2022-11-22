THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warning issued this morning. Warming trends for much of Western Ontario could see area highways turn slick.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a few flurries beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

A few snow flurries will be ending near noon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries.

There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Amount up to two centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High zero. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 at the Dryden Airport this morning. A few flurries will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

There will be a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Amount of up to two centimetres are likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -10 in Marten Falls this morning. Mainly cloudy skies for Tuesday. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.