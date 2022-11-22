GERALDTON – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other agencies are investigating a suspicious fire in Geraldton.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Greenstone Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to the scene of a fire in an abandoned trailer in the area of First Avenue Northwest and First Street North.

Officers arrived on scene and were met by the Greenstone Fire Department, which contained and extinguished the blaze.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and investigators have been called to the scene.

There were no injuries and damage was limited to the trailer.

The Greenstone OPP, with the assistance of the Greenstone Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this fire to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).