FORT FRANCES – Dawson Caul of Devlin pleaded guilty to hunting deer without a licence and careless use of a firearm while hunting.
Caul was fined $8,500. In addition, he had his hunting licence suspended for three years and is required to retake the hunter education course.
Jarred Taylor of Devlin pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He was fined $2,500 and received a one-year hunting licence suspension.
The court heard that on November 7, 2020, conservation officers were investigating a complaint from the public regarding a deer that had been shot on private property. It was determined that Caul had shot from the roadway, killing an antlerless deer. He and Taylor then entered the private property to retrieve the deer. Caul did not have a valid licence to hunt antlerless deer and neither individual had permission to hunt on the property.
Justice of the Peace Pat Clydesdale-Cornell heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Fort Frances, on July 7, 2022.
