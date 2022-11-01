Refinancing your vehicle may enable you to save money by lowering your interest payments or monthly payments. The funds can then be used for savings, house upgrades, or credit card debt repayment. However, ensure you do your due diligence and refinance your vehicle only from a reliable platform like RateGenius.

If you want to know whether it’s suitable to refinance a car and how to do it, here is the information.

What is Auto Refinance?

If you refinance your vehicle, a new loan will replace your existing one. The new loan repays your old debt, and you start making installments on the new loan. Refinancing applications are generally fast-tracked, and many lenders make decisions right away.

How Is An Auto Loan Refinanced?

Can a vehicle loan be refinanced? Yes. Knowing the fundamental phases mentioned in the following section might help you, even if the procedure varies lender-to-lender.

Assess Whether You Qualify – If you refinance your vehicle loan, your monthly repayments or total interest payments should go down. However, if any of the following apply to you, it might not be possible: