THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Tbaytel has wrapped up its latest Tbaytel For Good Community Fund awarding three $10,000 grants to the winning ideas on Wednesday. More than 486,079 public votes from Oct. 6 to 18 were cast for the three winners, who will now put a total of $30,000 to great use to implement or support their much-needed community projects.

“We are always inspired by the incredible people and organizations in northern Ontario who continue to generate the amazing ideas we are able to support through the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“We want to thank all of the people and organizations involved for their participation and commitment to make our neighbourhoods across northern Ontario better.”

This year Make a Big Splash Spray Park saw tremendous voting support for its project to build a spray park in their community of Fort Frances. Their community rallied behind them to make sure one of the three Tbaytel For Good Community Fund $10,000 grants headed its way.

“The Make a Big Splash Spray Park Committee wants to extend our heartfelt thanks to Tbaytel, our community, and all of the supporters for their votes in the Tbaytel for Good Campaign. It is because of this generous contribution that we are one step closer to ‘making a big splash’ at the community’s new splash park,” said Make a Big Splash Spray Park Committee Chair Becky Andrusco.

Based on the final public voting results, the three winners are:

– Make a Big Splash Spray Park Committee – The Make a Big Splash Spray Legion Park Rehabilitation will see a spray park constructed as part of a large-scale rehabilitation of the Legion Park in Fort Frances.

– Northern Reach Rescue Network – Helping One Dog at a Time will support the Network’s mandate to rescue dogs and cats across northern Ontario, support spay and neuter clinics and promote education around healthy lifestyles for family pets.

– DEK Foundation – Backpacks for Hope will support community members before, during and after addiction treatment by providing backpacks to help their emotional and physical recovery journey.

Videos and descriptions of the 2022 winners and past Tbaytel for Good Community Fund winners can be viewed at www.tbaytel.net/communityfund.