THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is pleased to welcome Stacey Platt as a Workforce Development Officer. In this role, Stacey will focus on the CEDC’s population growth strategy and will have primary oversight of the newly extended and expanded Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP).

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Staff at the CEDC, I am pleased to welcome Stacey to the team,” says Jamie Taylor, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. “Stacey comes to us from the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association and her experience in working with newcomers will be a great asset to the organization and our talent attraction and retention strategy.”

Stacey has over seventeen years of experience in working with newcomers to Canada. Her interest in immigration policy began in 2006 when she was an International Student Recruitment Officer, working primarily in Asia, Mexico and the USA, for the University of Toronto. In 2014, Stacey acquired her accreditation as a Registered Immigration Consultant of Canada and in 2017 relocated to Thunder Bay with her family, from Southern Ontario. Stacey is now a self-proclaimed Thunder Bay convert and is an active promoter of all that Northwestern Ontario has to offer.

“I feel equal parts privileged and excited to begin my role as the Workforce Development Officer,” says Stacey Platt, Workforce Development Officer, Thunder Bay CEDC. “I am deeply committed to working collaboratively with partners to leverage opportunities that will benefit the people of our city and our region. I cannot wait to be a part of the CEDC and do my best to apply my skillset to such wonderful and meaningful work.”

To connect with Stacey about the RNIP program email: immigration@thunderbay.ca or visit the Thunder Bay CEDC website: gotothunderbay.ca/rnip