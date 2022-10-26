THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings out across the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies for Wednesday. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night will see mainly cloudy skies which will be clearing after midnight. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue into the evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h in the morning.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will give way becoming partly cloudy late in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will be clearing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 11 overnight.