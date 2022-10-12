Alex Jones has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook School massacre.

Jones must pay $965-million in damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

On his radio show and online Jones was making claims that the families had faked the massacre.

Jones claimed the family members were actors who faked the entire tragedy.

A Connecticut jury brought in the decision with is the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the Alex Jones over his conspiracy theories in just over two months.