AUSTIN TX – News – When the Sandy Hook mass shooting resulted in the deaths of twenty-six people including twenty children, Infowars founder Alex Jones called it a “giant hoax” on his radio show.

Jones who has been called the first lord of outlandish conspiracy theories took his attacks on the parents of victims of this horrific mass shooting and the courts were told his actions lead to a “living hell” for families.

Alex Jones in a scene now trending on Youtube, the conspiracy theorist when confronted with the fact his lawyers sent all of his text messages to the other side in the legal case, is forced to admit that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was real.

Shortly after the shootings in 2012, Jones started claiming that no one had died at Sandy Hook and that the entire situation had been concocted by gun control advocates.

Over the past years, Alex Jones has been banned from Facebook, Spotify and Youtube.

His parent company for Infowars has filed for bankruptcy during the civil trial.

The jury in the trial brought by the parents of one of the victims has been awarded $4.1 million. The parents of victim Jesse Lewis had sought $150 million.

However the jury is still to decide on punitive damages, those are likely to be higher as the jury can decide on an amount designed as punishment for the acts of Alex Jones and to prevent future abuses.