TORONTO – POLITICS – There are 16 candidates running for Mayor in Toronto. As of Thursday, August 4, thee are also 78 active candidates running for Councillor positions and 73 active candidates running for School Board Trustee roles.

Every ward has at least one Councillor candidate running, and there are currently six wards that are uncontested. There are five School Board Trustee wards that have no candidates running and 14 Trustee wards that are uncontested.

Nominations for the City of Toronto’s 2022 municipal election remain open until Friday, August 19 at 2 p.m. Election day is Monday, October 24.

Candidates can file their nomination for the offices of:

* Mayor

* Councillor

* Trustee for the Toronto District School Board

* Trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board

* Trustee for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde

* Trustee for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir

The office of the Mayor and Councillors have significant impact on the day-to-day lives of Torontonians by helping to shape City services and programs. School Board Trustees are community advocates for public education and champion student achievement, well-being and equity.

Candidates are reminded to book a timeslot to file their nomination through the new online appointment booking system. Nominations can only be filed in person at the Toronto Elections City Hall office, 100 Queen St. W., now in a new location on the first floor – just inside the main entrance. The office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Thursday, August 18 (excluding statutory holidays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

More information, including the key qualifications to become a candidate, requirements to file a nomination and how to book an appointment, is available on the Toronto Elections webpage: www.toronto.ca/elections/candidates.

For those interested in running for School Board Trustee, additional information is available on the 2022 Ontario Municipal & School Board Elections website: https://elections.ontarioschooltrustees.org/

Third party advertiser registration remains open until 4:30 p.m. on October 21. Individuals, corporations and trade unions who intend to spend money to promote, support or oppose a candidate can find more information on the City’s Third Party Advertising webpage: www.toronto.ca/elections/thirdparty.