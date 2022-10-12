16-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Second Arrest In Brodie Street Homicide – Thunder Bay Police advise a second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide which occurred on Friday October 7, 2022 in the city’s southside.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to a weapons call after reports of gunfire in the May and Arthur Streets area just before 4 p.m. on Friday October 7.

When police arrived, they located a severely injured adult male. Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased, the apparent victim of a shooting.

The TBPS Major Crime Unit continues to investigate this homicide. Investigators have identified other persons of interested in connection with this incident.

As a result, a second suspect was arrested on October 11, 2022 by members of the Blind River Detachment of the O.P.P. on behalf of the TBPS.

A 16-year-old youth from Blind River, Ontario has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He appeared in court this morning via video and has been remanded into custody for a future court date. He cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe that this latest homicide relates to the continued drug trafficking which is present in our community.