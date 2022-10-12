RED LAKE – WEATHER – A Winter Travel Advisory has been issued for Red Lake. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm, especially near the Manitoba border.

Snow squalls are expected to develop off of Lake Winnipeg this evening. Precipitation will begin as a mix of rain and snow and then change to snow early Thursday morning.

Snowfall amounts will be heaviest near the Manitoba border.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Thursday.

Timing: Beginning early Thursday morning and ending Thursday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.