DRYDEN – NEWS – Driving impaired by drugs is just as much a problem as driving after consuming alcohol.

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:27 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment observed a vehicle driving erratically on Government Street in the City of Dryden and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, officers observed an open container of suspected cannabis readily available to the driver. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Cameron MILES, 20-years-old, of Dryden was arrested and charged with:

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to Section 320.14 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code (CC) – one count

· Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available contrary to Section 12 (1) of the Cannabis Control Act, 2017 – one count

The accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice on November 14, 2022.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.