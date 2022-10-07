THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning. There was snow, yes, snow in parts of Northern Ontario yesterday. Sachigo Lake got a generous dusting of the white stuff.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -3.2 ° C at the Muskrat Dam Airport.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly +2 in Thunder Bay this morning. Cloudy skies this morning will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

Winds will become west at 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Wind west 20 km/h. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

It is +1 in Fort Frances this morning. Mainly cloudy will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

High 8. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h. Low plus 2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is right at the freezing mark in Dryden this morning. Mainly cloudy skies will be clearing late this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 7. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening becoming fully overcast later this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.