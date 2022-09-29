Canada is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, attracting more than 22 million visitors every year. There are various reasons why people choose to go the North American nation for a holiday, and the bustling gambling industry is up there with the best of them. Canada has become a global hotspot for online casinos, and there are also some incredible land-based locations for you to visit. Turning to TripAdvisor can reveal which are the best ones to check out.

The Casino Industry is a Big Draw for Visitors to Canada

If someone asked you what the greatest thing about Canada is, would you be able to answer? People who live here have a lot to be happy about, and it’s no surprise that it’s been voted one of the best places in the world to live. The sites and scenery are amazing and pull people in from all over the planet, but there are other reasons emerging as well. For instance, loads of big casinos are cropping up now thanks to the popularity of the online casino industry here. Online gaming options like 888 casino have helped bring the industry to the masses, and now there are countless games to play online that introduce people to table classics like Multihand Blackjack and XL Roulette.

Players in the country are drawn to this variety of titles, and this has made developers realise that they may be primed for more land-based options as well. There has been a recent rise in these, and some of them are garnering great reviews on TripAdvisor. For anyone planning a trip to Canada, you could come for a variety of activities and tie in a casino at some point in your adventure.

There are certain aspects of the country that most Canadians would class as unmissable. But how do you recommend everything to tourists who may have a limited time to spend here? It might be better to suggest activities in and around the major casinos, using gambling houses as the central focus of a trip plan. For example, one of the top-rated casinos is located in Southwest Saskatchewan, so people who visit there could decide on local activities and tours to experience. It’s always a good idea to have a look at the weather updates on NetNewsLedger before visiting, as there can sometimes be some harsh snow.

The region is an excellent place for road trips, with plenty of great sites to see on the way. These include spots like Moose Jaw, the Conglomerate Cliffs, and the Grasslands National Park. Sites like Great Southwest provide ideas for destinations and help you plan your trip before you visit. It’s easy enough to hire a car, and this can be the best way to explore the jaw-dropping landscape of this part of the country.

Living Sky Casino

The current top-rated casino in the whole of Canada is Living Sky Casino, which has been described by Hello Travel as Saskatchewan’s top entertainment destination. This spot is in an excellent location on the Trans-Canada Highway in Swift Current, making it highly accessible with links to all the best tourist places to visit in the surrounding area. It’s a sprawling facility that covers more than 60,000 square feet of land, with more slots and table games than you’ll be able to cope with.

Mirroring the world-renowned casino resorts of Las Vegas in neighbouring USA, Living Sky Casino is more than just a spot for gambling. Indeed, it aims to appeal to a wide variety of tourists by supplying diverse options to enjoy during their stay. There’s no need to partake in the games if you don’t wish to do so, and instead you could enjoy some of the other leisure activities on offer. The spot has various events that change from month to month, so keep an eye out for those when you visit. These include nights like the Lobster Feast and Christmas parties.

One of the main highlights of the resort is the Horizons Restaurant, which has a nature-inspired theme with varied cuisine. But you can also stop by and grab something from the fresh deli if you’re in a hurry. Living Sky Casino has a massive event centre capable of housing thousands of people, so it’s a good idea to check out what’s on if you’re planning a trip there. There are often tribute acts on, such as Bed of Roses who cover Bon Jovi songs. You can also check out Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra for a real Vegas feel.

Club Regent Casino and Century Casino Edmonton

Another huge casino that has garnered a lot of attention on TripAdvisor is Club Regent Casino in Winnipeg. It has 224 reviews on the site with an overall rating of 3.5, making it a solid option in the eyes of the many people who use this service to plan their trips. The site is a titan entertainment complex that offers a vast range of gambling games among other pleasurable activities. Aside from stopping at the casino, there are a lot of other things to enjoy in the 2010 Cultural Capital of Canada. In fact, there are 26 National Historic Sites of Canada for tourists to see.

For anyone interested in a trip to Alberta, Century Casino Edmonton should be on the list of places to visit. This highly rated casino and hotel claims to have Alberta’s “most exquisite high limit gaming room including a private salon that is sure to fascinate”. After visiting the casino, tourists may want to see some of the other things that make Alberta so special, such as the Fairmont Banff Springs or Moraine Lake.