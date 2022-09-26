THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lana BIGHEAD, 42 years old.

Lana BIGHEAD was last communicated with family on September 23, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm.

Lana BIGHEAD is described as an Indigenous female.

Lana is about 5’1” tall with a medium build. She has dark brown shoulder length straight hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black pants, burgundy t-shirt, carrying a purple bag.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.