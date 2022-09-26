THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are investigating a homicide after an adult male died from injuries sustained in an apparent assault on the city’s north side Saturday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South at about 1:15 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 following reports of an injured male.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS and firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned a male had sustained injuries consistent with a serious assault.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The victim a 28-year-old Ajax, Ontario man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination is pending.

The name is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

This is the 11th homicide of 2022. Thunder Bay appears headed to what could be a very sad record number of homicides.