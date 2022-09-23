According to SensorTower, the app ranked number one among Google Play Store shopping apps. Temu became a nationwide e-commerce app in just two weeks. The rankings can help show how well the value retailer is being perceived by American consumers. After launching in America in September 2022, Temu’s mission was to provide a platform for US consumers to shop for quality products at affordable prices with plenty of freedom of choice.

Thousands of items are added every day to the marketplace, which features 15 product categories, including fashion, beauty, pets, and office supplies. Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce tech and marketing firm WPIC said, “I’m most excited to see if PDD can offer US consumers a way to shop on Temu with a wide product selection at an affordable price.”

By leveraging Pinduoduo’s network of suppliers and logistics partners, Temu may position itself to differentiate itself from other e-commerce players and traditional retailers in the US e-commerce industry. It has built a global community of over 11 million merchants and processed 61 billion orders in 2021 alone. Customers benefit from its emphasis on promoting value-for-money products that improve their living standards.

Due to its rapid expansion, Goldman Sachs deemed Pinduoduo the “fastest-growing internet company in the world” back in 2018. Due to Pinduduo’s strong network of suppliers and fulfillment partners, Temu has been able to secure products at the best price for consumers despite being a new player in the market. Those factors could prove decisive as the US retail industry heads into the holiday season, when inflation is at multi-year highs, interest rates are rising, and companies predict a recession. using our sister company, Temu is able to access deep expertise in product sourcing and execution. our customers can be assured of an exceptional shopping experience with this.”

As part of Temu’s grand opening celebration, the company is offering sitewide discounts with no minimum spend and free shipping on all purchases. Halloween Special Countdown was one of its first themed campaigns, with pumpkin lanterns, spooky costumes, and pet dresses listed under $10. PYMNTS reported a recent study that found 70% of US consumers are cutting back on retail purchases to pay for rising prices of groceries and gas. Over the past two years, US consumer purchasing power has declined by 12%, and there is little room remaining for anything else.

Joel Bines, global co-head of AlixPartners’ retail practice said, “Consumers are worried about inflation and about a recession.” consumers will hold out for deals this year, despite retailers struggling with their own inflation and massive inventories.”

This is the backdrop against which Temu launched its e-commerce service, which offers hair clips and dresses at hard-to-beat prices. With its first launch in the US, Temu targets to democratize global shopping experiences. Its website states, “No matter the occasion, you can expect Temu to have just the right things to brighten your day.” In order to keep prices , Temu will be sourcing from the widest pool of suppliers and manufacturers.