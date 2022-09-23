THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is chilly out there this morning. The cold spot in Ontario at -2.6 ° C or 27.3 ° F is Armstrong. A frost advisory is in effect for Fort Frances and Seine River. It is 0 ° C in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

It is 0 in Thunder Bay at 05:30 with the winds at 8 km/h from the WSW. The wind chill is -3. Humidity is at 94%. The barometer is at 102.3 kPa and falling.

Mainly clear skies for Friday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low overnight of 10.

Fort Frances

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for Fort Frances.

It is 4 at 4:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. Winds at SSE at 7 km/h. The humidity is 99%. The barometer is 102.0 kPa and falling.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clouds with 60% chance of showers. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 6 at 4:30 am CDT in Dryden. There was a Frost Advisory however it has ended. Humidity is at 92%. Winds are S at 11 km/h.

Increasing cloudiness along with a 40% chance of showers by late this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with 60% chance of showers. Low 9.

Marten Falls

It is +5 in Marten Falls. A mix of sun and cloud will give way to clearing skies this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low plus 3.