THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Rebecca HUDSON a 25-year-old female.

Rebecca was last heard from on Tuesday September 13th, 2022.

Rebecca is described as an Indigenous woman with a darker complexion, standing about 5’7″ tall and approximately 190 pounds. Rebecca has light brown short wavy hair overdyed and has brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are unknown.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.