THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Drive safe! Thunder Bay Police advise that the collision self reporting centre located at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters will be closed today (Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022).

The service will resume its regularly scheduled hours of operation tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 23, 2022).

TBPS apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Learn more about collision self reporting here: thunderbaypolice.ca/services/collision-reporting