THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. The slow moving low pressure system has moved eastward.

The concert goers at Wake the Giant will have to be careful today, too much cheering the bands and they could bring in more rain. 🙂

A goofy joke for a damp Saturday: You know, it was so cold in Ottawa the other day, I saw a politician with his hands in his own pockets.

Thunder Bay

It is 14 in Thunder Bay this morning with the humidity at 98%. Barometer reads at 101.2 kPa and is falling. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the WNW.

The forecast is calling for clouds for Saturday along with a 60% possibility of precipitation. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High of 21. Humidex at 27. UV Index at 3 or moderate.

For Saturday evening the call is for a 60% possibility of more precipitation with a few showers beginning near midnight. There will be 15-25 more mm of rain. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances

It is 14 this morning to start your Saturday in Fort Frances. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are light to calm at 3 km/h from the SE. The barometer is at 101.1 and falling.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

High for Saturday will be 21. UV Index 3 or moderate.

There is going to be a 60% possibility of rain Saturday night. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Showers expected after midnight with another 15 to 25 mm of rain possible.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 to start your Saturday. Humidity is at a hair frizzing 100%. Winds are at 9 km/h from the East. Light rain is falling. The barometer is steady at 101.1 kPa.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% potential for rain.

High 18. UV Index 2 or low.

Saturday night will see a continued 60% chance of more rain. Low overnight of 13.

Sachigo Lake

It is 7 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies are clear early this morning. Humidity is at 92%. The barometer is at 101.9 and steady. Winds are from the east at 5 km/h.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy. Winds will pick up becoming 20 gusting to 40 km/h from the Southeast.

High 19. UV Index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a few showers. Winds will be southeast at 20 gusting to 40 km/h. Low of 9.