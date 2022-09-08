THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Joshua Moore a male aged 25.

Joshua was last seen on the 6th of September 2022 in the area of 500 block of Wiley St.

Joshua is described as a Indigenous male standing about 5’”5 tall with a thin build. He has short brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing purple pants, black hooded sweater and brown loafer shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com