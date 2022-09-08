LONDON – NEWS – Queen Elizabeth the Second has died. Her son Charles will now take the throne.

Queen Elizabeth served for more than 70 years on the throne.

She was the Queen of Canada and 14 other countries.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, has acceded to the throne and is expected to take the name King George VII.

A statement from the Palace reads: The Queen one of the longest serving monarchs passed away at Balmoral Castle this afternoon.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Thursday, 8 September 2022