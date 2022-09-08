THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another hit to the local illicit drug trade as Thunder Bay Police have arrested three people, including one person from Toronto.

The three were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation that led to the search of a south-side home Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue north at about 5:20 pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Police obtained the warrant as the result of ongoing suspected drug trafficking activity from that address.

When police entered the home, three suspects, including a male from Toronto, were located and arrested.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Arushan KALENTHIRAN, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Marjorie Roxanne MOONIAS, 29, of Neskantaga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Krista Leanne SUCHOCKY, 43, off Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, September 8, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.