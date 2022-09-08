On September 5, 2022, the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a load theft from a yard near Brock Road South, Puslinch. Investigation revealed that, at approximately 3:00 a.m., unknown parties entered the yard and stole a 53′ semi-trailer. The trailer was recovered in Mississauga. Subsequent investigation revealed the cargo, approximately $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties, has been accounted for.

Wellington County OPP continues to investigate and are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.