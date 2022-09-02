THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the publics assistance in locating missing person Kenese RAE, 38 years old.

Kenese is described as an Indigenous male, standing about 6′ tall with a thin build and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has various tattoos on his body that include “CW” on his left thumb, “8 ball” on his left forearm, “KR” on his upper left arm, “Oji-Cree” on his lower back and “Kanese Rae” on lower his abdomen.

There are no clothing descriptors at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.