THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its appeal to the public for assistance as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 2018 death of David Hugh SWEENEY.

The Thunder Bay Police Service began investigating the sudden death of a 59-year-old Thunder Bay man at a North Algoma Street home on Aug. 31, 2018.

The victim was later identified as David Hugh SWEENEY, a resident of Thunder Bay.

Members of the then TBPS Criminal Investigations Branch became involved and treated the investigation as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection with this homicide.

August 31st is the anniversary of the homicide and investigators would like to use this opportunity to encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how small, to come forward and help move this investigation forward.

If you have any information that might be able to assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200 and reference Incident No. P18059044. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.