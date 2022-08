ATTAWAPISKAT – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the far north of Ontario.

Strong gusty winds are forecast for the day.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Attawapiskat

Peawanuck

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Strong wind gusts expected today.

Hazards: Strong northwesterly or westerly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h.

Timing: This morning through this evening.