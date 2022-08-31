THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service are currently conducting a sudden death investigation on the south side of the city.

Police and paramedics were originally dispatched to an area near the 100 block of Darrel Avenue just after noon on Wednesday, August 31, 2002 following reports of a body possibly being spotted in a nearby waterway.

When police arrived they located the body of a deceased adult male.

Police from multiple units, including the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units, are now involved in the investigation.

A scene has been established and a police presence is expected to remain in the area.

There is no known ongoing public safety threat connected to this investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Developing…